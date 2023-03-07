Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood celebs extend Holi wishes
By ANI | Published: March 7, 2023 05:11 PM2023-03-07T17:11:22+5:302023-03-07T22:45:12+5:30
On the occasion of Holi 2023, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and extended warm wishes. ...
On the occasion of Holi 2023, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and extended warm wishes.
Taking to Instagram, actor Salman Khan shared a picture which he captioned, "Wishing ev1 a very Happy Holi ..."
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpeoO9xIo92/
In the picture, Salman could be seen donning an olive green t-shirt and he accessorized his look with a hat.
Actor Varun Dhawan shared a video, which he captioned, "HAPPY HOLI Love triumphs over negativity."
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpenpejAhQV/
Sanjay Dutt shared a post and wrote, "Let's celebrate the joy of Holi with love and happiness in our hearts. Wishing you a happy and colorful Holi!"
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpevfzTv0Nq/
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a string of pictures from her Holi celebration with kids Taimur and Jeh and wrote, "Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi."
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpezWi5IZk7/
Kriti Sanon shared a group picture and wrote, " Happy Holi from Us to You!."
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cper9tMomHK/
Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a picture from her Holi celebration on her Instagram stories and wrote, "How it started and how it's going Happy Holi."
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpev9okroia/
Actor Ananya Panday shared a selfie and wrote in Hindi, "Bura Na Mano Holi Hai."
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpeEueYIIfu/
Alia Bhatt shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and captioned it," happy holi from a very rangeeli rani reporting straight from the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani."
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpe9Nv2MNEq/
Ajay Devgn shared a teaser of his upcoming film 'Bholaa' and wrote, "Bholaa ki team ki taraf se aap sabhi ko a very happy Holi."
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpePyccJqzm/
Apart from these, actors Pulkit Samrat, Bobby Deol, Siddhanth Chaturvedi among others also extended heartfelt wishes.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app