Sam Hunt reveals he's expecting a baby girl with estranged wife

Country music star Sam Hunt recently, during a show, revealed that he is expecting a baby girl with his estranged wife Lee Fowler and that the child is due 'in about 8 weeks'.

According to Fox News, while serving as a guest co-host for Country Countdown USA this week, Hunt said, "I haven't talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way."

"I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life," he continued.

Hunt added that the baby is due "in about 8 weeks" and that he and his wife Lee Fowler haven't picked out a name yet but are waiting till they meet her.

"We're thinking about it. I want her to be in the world before we name her. I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best," he said.

Last month, in court documents obtained by TMZ, the singer's wife had accused him of cheating on her and being "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "guilty of adultery."

She had filed a court petition for three kinds of alimony and asked for primary custody of their unborn child. Fowler had alleged that Hunt was guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper."

Though the divorce petition was withdrawn within an hour, it was later re-filed because initially, it had been filed in the wrong county.

As per Fox News, the duo, who met at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, had got married in April 2017 after dating off-and-on for nearly ten years.

( With inputs from ANI )

