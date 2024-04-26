Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recycles Her Wedding Gown into Stylish Bodycon Dress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu a south Indian actor who has made a mark in Bollywood was in making headlines due to her personal life. Actress married to Nagarjuna son Naga Chaitanya in 2017 announced their divorced in 2021. Their divorce was a huge public affair. Actress Samantha who believes in sustainability gave a makeover to her wedding gown.

She turned her old wedding gown into a stylish bodycon dress. The original gown was designed by Kresha Bajaj. By changing her gown, Samantha gave it a new look while also supporting sustainability.

Samantha told Pinkvilla that wearing the reimagined dress brought back many emotions. She said, “Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way, evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more." She explained that people often give special meanings to things like wedding dresses, but they can have even deeper meanings if we look at them in different ways.

Read More: -

Watch Video:-

Kresha Bajaj, the designer, thanked Samantha for their new collaboration. The company's Instagram Story thanked Samantha for helping them "create a new memory and tell another story." The story also mentioned that there are always new memories to create, suggesting that it's good to be open to change.

Samantha In Redesigned Wedding Gown

Samantha shared the Instagram Story on her own page, showing she was happy with the collaboration. Earlier, Kresha Bajaj had also shared a video showing the making of the gown, which included beads and floral patterns. By turning her wedding gown into a new dress, Samantha showed her evolving fashion style and also highlighted the importance of sustainability by giving old items a new life.