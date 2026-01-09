Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ is rooted, whilst maintaining its edgy energy

Mumbai, Jan 9 As the teaser of her second production “Maa Inti Bangaaram” was unveiled on Friday, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that the world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy.

Sharing her thoughts on the teaser release, Samantha said: “Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage. Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me.”

The teaser offers a glimpse into an emotionally charged storyline rooted in strength, resilience and family bonds told in a manner that is quirky yet soulful whilst being action packed.

The film is set against a raw and grounded backdrop, Maa Inti Bangaaram promises a gripping blend of intense drama and high-octane moments, anchored by a deeply personal story that unfolds in an understated and lighthearted manner.

The teaser hints at a fierce, layered protagonist and a journey that has been intense yet soulful, setting the tone for a film that balances emotional depth in family dynamics with scale.

The actress added: “The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I’m truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them.”

The film is helmed by filmmaker Nandini Reddy. The film is produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures.

In the film, the actress has done most of the action sequences in a saree.

A source close to the film had previously shared: “After ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Citadel’, Samantha wanted to challenge herself further. In Maa Inti Bangaram, she’s doing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree. It’s physically demanding and visually powerful, a portrayal audiences rarely get to see”.

