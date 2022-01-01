Samantha Ruth Prabhu welcomes New Year with all self-love

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had faced so much in the year 2021, her divorce, and the trolls so as the year ended the actress welcomed the new year with all positivity and happiness. Samantha took her Instagram and wrote, "If your biggest achievement this year was simply making it this far, simply waking up in the morning when you didn't want to face the day, simply surviving - that is something to celebrate, too."

She further added, "Keep finding the things that make you believe in your healing. Be gentle with yourself and never forget that even the smallest step forward is still a step towards who you are becoming. We are in this together. 2022," Samantha added. The star ended her post with these words, "Stronger, Wiser, Kinder."

The actress had a tough year, but this time her fans wished her to come even stronger.

Earlier, Samantha also slammed the trolls who were commenting on her divorce and making her love affair the reason for her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, the actress was also got dragged into false assumptions that she is having an affair with her stylist.