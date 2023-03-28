Samuel Jackson, Vincent Cassel to headline action thriller 'Damaged'

Washington [US], March 28 : Hollywood stars Samuel L Jackson and Vincent Cassel are all set to collaborate in the action thriller 'Damaged'.

According to Deadline, a US-based media company, the film is about a Chicago detective who goes to Scotland after an emerging serial killer's crimes match those that he investigated five years earlier, one of which was the crime scene of his murdered girlfriend.

Helmed by 'The Breaking Bad' director Terry McDonagh, the film also stars Gianni Capaldi, Kate Dickie, and John Hannah in pivotal roles.

McDonough's credits also include The Expanse and Jimmy McGovern's The Street, for which he won a BAFTA and an International Emmy, reported Deadline.

Meanwhile, Jackson next will be seen in 'The Marvels', 'Argylle' and 'Disney+'s Secret Invasion'.

Cassel was recently seen in HBO's 'Westworld' and Apple TV+'s 'Liaison'.

He will be next seen in 'The Three Musketeers'.

As per Deadline, Red Sea Media and BondIt Media Capital will finance the film with Red Sea handling sales. Producers are Paul ello and Red Sea's Roman Kopelevich. BondIt's Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman are executive-producing alongside Marcie Sinaiko and Roman Viaris.

Noted Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman from BondIt Media Capital said, "Continuing our partnership with Roman and his team at Red Sea, we're beyond excited about the incredible package for Damaged. The full creative team represent some of the strongest and most original voices in the industry that will deliver an exceptional finished film for the marketplace," reported Deadline.

