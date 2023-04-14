Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington to star in August Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson'

Los Angeles, April 14 The all-star cast for Netflix's adaptation of August Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson' has been revealed.

Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington will star in the feature film, reprising their roles from the highly successful Broadway revival of Wilson's play, which recently concluded its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, reports 'Variety'.

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, 'The Piano Lesson' follows the lives of the Charles family, a household led by Doaker Charles (Jackson), and an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. Washington plays Boy Willie, Doaker's nephew, a role Jackson originated in the 1987 production.

As per 'Variety', the Netflix adaptation, announced in 2021, is directed by Malcolm Washington from a screenplay he adapted with Virgil Williams. The film also stars Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts and Corey Hawkins.

'The Piano Lesson' is produced by Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Academy Award nominee Todd Black. Executive producers are Constanza Romero, Jennifer Roth and Katia Washington.

