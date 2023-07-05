Sana Khan and husband Anas Saiyad welcome baby boy

Former actor Sana Khan and husband Anas Saiyad welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple took to Instagram to announce the news of the baby’s birth. The parents shared the new with a caption that read, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours.”

Sana and Anas got married in November 2020 in an intimate ceremony. While this news came as a surprise for her fans, Sana said that this wasn’t an overnight decision. She told Bombay Times, “Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is ‘shareef’ (gentleman) and ‘unn mein haya hai’. He is not judgmental.”

A few months before tying the knot, Sana quit the entertainment industry. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. l have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame,” read a part of her Instagram note where she declared that she will no longer be pursuing a career in the entertainment world.