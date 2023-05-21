Sangeeta Bijlani reveals how she got her nickname 'Bijli'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 21 : Actor Sangeeta Bijlani shared how she got her nickname Bijli and spoke about the person who gave her this name.

Sangeeta opened up about her nickname and revealed the individual who bestowed it upon her, stating, "When I used to do modelling, my choreographer, whose name is also Sangeeta Chopra, told me that when you come on the ramp, you shine like 'bijli' (thunderstorm), so from today onwards your name will be 'Bijli.' So, that's how I got this name."

The actress started her career in showbiz with modelling at 16 and appeared in many commercials. She was crowned Miss India Universe Title in 1980. Bijlani got her nickname Bijli during her modelling days. Sangeeta made her Bollywood debut in 1987 with 'Qatil', opposite Aditya Pancholi and later worked in movies such as 'Hathyar', 'Tridev', 'Yodha', 'Nirbhay', 'Gunehgar Kaun', among others.

Actresses Sangeeta Bijlani, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Mandakini appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and discussed their entertainment industry journey.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor