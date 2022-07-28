Sanjay Dutt defends super flop film Shamshera

A day after director Karan Malhotra defended Shamshera on its box-office failure, actor Sanjay Dutt defended the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. The YRF project, which was made on a massive budget, saw devastating box office figures on Day 1. Sanjay Dutt was seen playing a villain in Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Shamshera. The film was one of the most anticipated ones of the year. Sadly, Shamshera opened to bad reviews and was a box office dud. After Karan Malhotra said “Shamshera is mine” in a long note on Wednesday, Sanjay, on July 28, posted a note defending his film. It can be read, “Films are acts of passion - passion to tell a story, to bring to life characters you've never met before. Shamshera is one such labour of love to which we gave our all. It's a movie made up of blood, sweat and tears. It's a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later (sic).”

The note can be further read, “Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn't even watch it. I find it horrible that people don't respect the hard work we all put in. I admire Karan as a filmmaker, and mostly as a person. He is one of the best directors I have worked with in my long career of four decades. He has the knack of giving characters that strike a chord. We did that with Agneepath, where he gave me Kancha Cheena to play. The process of working on it was brilliant. He trusted me again with Shamshera and what a ball of a time we had making this film, and bringing to life Shuddh Singh. Karan is like family and success or failure aside, it will always be an honour to work with him. I stand by him always.”The note concluded with, “Shamshera will find its tribe someday but until it does, I stand resolute with the film, the memories we created, the bond we shared, the laughs we had, the hardships we went through. I thank the whole unit -- cast and crew of the film who stayed with the film for four years, through the pandemic, through my own personal rough times. Ranbir and I have forged a bond for life with this film. His craft and ability to depict emotionality on screen is par excellence. It pains to see how people are so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment for it transcends the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that's being said. Baaki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna! #ShamsheralsOurs (sic).”