Sanjay Dutt makes special appearance at AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert, crowd goes crazy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 : Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt made a surprise appearance at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon 's Mumbai concert on Friday.

He literally elevated the gig with his swag. Sanjay not only greeted the audience in his style but also grooved to AP's songs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSu7ybjDwyA/?hl=en

Another surprise at AP's Mumbai gig was the presence of actress Tara Sutaria. She joined him on stage, and the duo performed their hit track "Thodi Si Daaru."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSvCFlKDwho/?hl=en

Earlier this month, AP Dhillon set Delhi on fire with a high-energy performance that left the crowd enthralled.

AP, who was joined by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon, performed at Indira Gandhi Arena , crooning his hit tracks.

The power-packed setlist featured some of his iconic hits 'Excuses', 'Insane', 'Summer High', 'With You', 'Desires' alongside new fan favourites like 'Hitmen', ' Afsos', 'STFU', 'Thodi Si Daaru' and 'Without Me'.

The highlight of his gig was undoubtedly a special appearance by popular singer Babbu Maan. The energy shift was palpable as fans witnessed two powerhouse artists share the stage, further amplifying the excitement and cultural significance of the 'One of One' India Tour, which is co-produced and promoted by Team Innovation and BookMyShow Live.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor