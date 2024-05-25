Sanjay Dutt pays heartfelt tribute to late father Sunil Dutt on 19th death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, on Saturday took to social media to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of his father, the legendary Sunil Dutt.

Sunil Dutt, a revered figure in Indian cinema, passed away in 2005 due to a heart attack at his Mumbai residence.

Reflecting on his father's enduring influence, Sanjay shared a poignant tribute, referring to him as his "guiding light."

Accompanying his heartfelt message, Sanjay posted nostalgic photographs, including a monochrome image of Sunil Dutt in his youth and a touching still from their iconic film 'Munna Bhai MBBS,' where the father-son duo shared a warm embrace.

"Holding onto the memories and your love, Dad. You remain a guiding light in my life. Missing you today and every day," wrote Sanjay, encapsulating the deep bond he shared with his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Sunil Dutt, known for his stellar performances in classics like 'Mother India,' 'Waqt,' 'Padosan,' and 'Sadhna,' left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

His romance with actress Nargis, which began dramatically on the sets of 'Mother India' when he rescued her from a fire, became one of Bollywood's most cherished love stories.

The couple married on March 11, 1958, and together they had three children Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata Dutt.

The Dutt family faced significant challenges, especially with Nargis's battle with pancreatic cancer, which claimed her life on May 3, 1981.

Despite these hardships, Sunil Dutt remained a pillar of strength, both for his family and his fans.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Sunil Dutt made significant contributions to Indian politics.

He joined the Congress party in 1984 and served as a Member of Parliament for five consecutive terms, representing the Mumbai North West constituency until his death.

Sunil Dutt's final film appearance was in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S,' where he shared the screen with Sanjay, creating memorable moments that fans still cherish.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor