Sanjay Kapoor recounts his OTT journey and his character in 'The Fame Game'

Mumbai, March 9 Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor is grabbing eyeballs these days for his role in Madhuri Dixit-starrer web series 'The Fame Game'.

The actor talks on how digital platforms are helping actors to play diversified roles and also about his character, Nikhil, a film producer and wife of famous actress Anamika, played by Madhuri.

Sanjay says: "Streaming platforms have offered a chance to many to play diverse and varied roles. For me, 2018 was a game-changer because of the character that I was offered in 'Lust Stories'. The streaming space allows me to develop on the character that's given to me and let me add my touch to it."

Adding about his character, he shares: "'The Fame Game' is not only a family drama, it is filled with suspense, thrill, romance - it's an end-to-end entertainer. For me, personally Nikhil's characters have been a great challenge to bring to life. You know, his character is more in the zone of 'You can like me or hate me but not ignore me'. There are times when you feel desperately for him and at times you have this feeling of hatred. The small nuances of his immensely layered character was an experience for me to showcase on camera. I'm glad that Sri Rao offered this role to me."

'The Fame Game' streams on Netflix. It also stars Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jafferi, Suhasini Mulay, amongst others in key roles and is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor