Saqib Saleem flexes his biceps to Bobby, talks about his love for cricket

Mumbai, Feb 19 The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is coming back with Season 10. Eight teams featuring cinema and television stars as well as celebrities from across India will slug it out for top honours in this T20 tournament with a little tweak in the format.

At a promotional press conference in Mumbai on Monday, Bobby Deol, Sohail Khan and Saqib Saleem were present to promote the event. Saqib Saleem, in fact, sent photographers into a tizzy as he flexed his muscles to the ponytailed 'Animal' star Bobby Deol.

Speaking at the event, Saqib Saleem, who played Mohinder Amarnath in the cricket drama '83' helmed by Kabir Khan, opened up on his love for cricket.

The actor from Delhi, who's also Huma Qureshi's brother, said, "I have been playing cricket since my childhood, whether it was book cricket in school, cricket with a plastic ball in the colony or cricket at the stadium with a seasoned ball.

"All major events in my life have happened around cricket. I was training to become a cricketer when I was young, but someone told me that I was not good enough.

"I love cricket and I live for cricket. My life has been around cricket so all my stories are around cricket."

All CCL 2024 matches will be live streamed on the CCL Official YouTube Channel from February 23 to March 17.

