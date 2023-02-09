Sara Ali Khan pens heartwarming birthday wishes for her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to wish her mother, Amrita Singh, on her 65th birthday on 9 February. Sharing a few pictures of herself with her "aspiration," Sara penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to mark the special occasion. In her caption, she wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1."

Saba Ali Pataudi also sent wishes. She commented on Sara's post, "Happy happy Birthday ❤️Where's iggy ;) Lots of Love" She enquired about Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Sara is doing quite well for herself, her brother Ibrahim is reportedly going to make his debut soon. He was an assistant director on 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. On work front, Sara is currently shooting for a film with Tiger Shroff which is reportedly titled 'Mission Eagle'. The actress has also begun work on her next with Homi Adajania, which is titled, 'Murder Mubarak'.

