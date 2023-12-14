Sara Khan of Bigg Boss fame announces split from boyfriend Shantanu Raje

Television actress Sara Khan is known for her role in 'Sapne Babul', 'Ram Milaye Jodi', has officially announced her breakup with beau Shantanu Raje. Sara and Shantanu were dating for 3-years, during which the couple had plans to get married in 2023. Sara chose to share the real reason behind their breakup through an Instagram story.

Sara has always been vocal about her relationship she wrote on her story, “In light of mutual understanding, my partner and I have chosen to part ways and progress individually in our respective lives. We hold great admiration for each other and kindly request that our privacy be revered. Thank you for understanding".

On the work front, Sara Khan has been involved in various television projects, including 'Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2', 'Dil Boley Oberoi', 'Jaana Na Dil Se Door', 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', 'Woh Apna Sa', 'Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein', but Bigg boss gave her real identy. Additionally, she was part of the cast in the film 'Humari Adhuri Kahani', starring Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan, and Rajkummar Rao.