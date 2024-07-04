Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar join Salman Khan starrer 'Sikandar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Actors Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar have been roped in to star in Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Sikandar'.

Building anticipation among the fans, the film's production house Nadiadwala Grandson treated fans with this exciting news along with the photos from the sets.

Sathyaraj, famous for his role as Kattappa in the hit film 'Baahubali', now is set to enthral the audience in 'Sikandar'.

"We're elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar Happy to collaborate with our very own @_prat once again! And we can't wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens," the note read.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sajid's wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala also shared the picture from the sets and posted on X, "Garma Garam pictures from the sets of #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar!!! With my fave #Sathyaraj Sir What a delight to witness our director @ARMurugadoss creating cinematic excellence Cheers to another one with @prateikbabbar."

In June, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'.

In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him.

Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

Salman's image from the sets of 'Sikandar' left fans extremely excited.

In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

In May, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film will hit the theatres on Eid 2025.

