'Satyaprem Ki Katha': Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings of Bappa at Siddhivinayak temple, thanks fans for love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek Bappa's blessings for his romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and thanked fans for their response.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor shared a picture of himself from the visit and wrote, "Overwhelmed with your Pure Love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuE7GZ-NbQx/

In the picture, Kartik is seen wearing a pink shirt and denim with a traditional yellow dupatta wrapped around his shoulder.

Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The film was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha,' which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after backlash, it was renamed 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

The film was released in the theatres today.

The film introduced Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

'Satya Prem Ki Katha' is a progressive film and has a message for its viewers.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

The makers have been receiving criticism ever since they released a new version of Pakistani hit track 'Pasoori'.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, the recreated track's music video features actors Kiara Advani and Kiara Advani.

Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Pasoori was the most-searched song on Google in 2022.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in Kabir Khan's next untitled project.

