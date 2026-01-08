Sayani Gupta savours a ‘glorious morning’ shoot with Maanvi Gagroo

Mumbai, Jan 8 Actress Sayani Gupta shared a candid glimpse from a photoshoot morning with her Four More Shots Please! co-star Maanvi Gagroo that was equal parts fun and focus and spoke about the unspoken rules that come every time while getting clicked.

Sayani took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs of herself with Maanvi at the beach dressed in swimsuits. Calling it a “glorious morning,” Sayani shared that she wanted to “eat” Maanvi up.

“Just two girls doing a photo shoot & a conversation while remembering to not fall flat, catch light, suck in stomach & give their ‘same’ better profile. Always a blast with @maanvigagroo What a glorious morning this was. I wanted to eat this cutie up cause she was looking soooo cute!

@4moreshotspls,” Sayani wrote as the caption.

Sayani’s latest includes the ultimate season of “Four More Shots Please!” and “Delhi Crime Season 3”.

“Four More Shots Please!” follows the story of four unapologetically flawed women (two in their 30s and two in their early 20s) as they live, love, make mistakes and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and shots of tequila in millennial Mumbai. It also stars Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo.

Meanwhile, ‘Delhi Crime’, it stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure.

The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India’s law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

Maanvi was last seen on the big screen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a spiritual successor to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Manu Rishi.

The film tells the story of a gay man and his partner, who have trouble convincing the former's parents of their relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor