"School days are an essential part of growing up:" Rahul Dev recalls his school days while working in 'Adhura'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Actor Rahul Dev talked about playing the part of a CBI officer in the upcoming web series 'Adhura'.

Going by the trailer, a school gets affected with paranormal activity and Rahul Dev who plays the role of a CBI officer, reaches the school to investigate the matter.

While playing the character, Rahul seems to have cherished fond memories of his school days.

He said, "School days are an essential part of growing up. A heady mix of friends, fun times, sports, academics and homework. An interesting bagful of experiences. Childhood, teenage and youth offer some of the finest chapters of life. Probably the best days for anyone attaining adulthood."

While briefing about his character, he added, "In 'Adhura', my character begins his investigation inside the school premises. It does remind you about your own school days and one tends to feel nostalgic. I focused on essaying my part well and contributing to the project in totality. I hope the audience will like 'Adhura' once it starts streaming."

On the work front, Rahul has been portraying the role of a protagonist and antagonist. He worked in different languages including Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi and Kannada. In the recently released series, 'Hunter', he played the role of a Haryanvi police officer. He was also recently seen in the successful feature film '1920: Horrors Of The Heart' produced by Vikram Bhatt.

Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment, the series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

'Adhura' will stream on Prime Video from July 7.

