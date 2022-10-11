Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan passes away at 94

Eileen Ryan, the actor and mother of composer Michael Penn and actors Sean Penn and Chris Penn, is no more. She was 94.

As per Variety, Ryan died on October 9 at her home in Malibu.

Sharing the heartbreaking news, Michael took to Twitter and dropped a picture of Ryan.

"We lost mom yesterday," Michael tweeted.

Ryan was born on October 16, 1927, in New York, the daughter of nurse Rose Isabel and dentist Amerigo Giuseppe Annucci. In 1957, she met director and actor Leo Penn at rehearsals for the play "Iceman Cometh." They married a few months later, and remained together for 41 years until Leo's death in 1998.

Ryan's acting work included portraying Sean and Chris' grandmother in 1986's "At Close Range," as well as appearing in 1995's "The Crossing Guard," directed and written by Sean. She also guest starred on series such as "Goodyear Playhouse," "Studio One," "The Detectives," "The Twilight Zone," "Outlaws," "Bonanza," "Matlock," "NYPD Blue" and "Men of a Certain Age."

Ryan's last onscreen credit came in Warren Beatty's Rules Don't Apply (2016).

( With inputs from ANI )

