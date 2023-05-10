See how Erica Fernandes celebrated her 30th birthday

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Actor Erica Fernandes recently celebrated her 30th birthday with her closed ones.

Taking to Instagram, Erica shared pictures and videos from her cake-cutting celebrations.

She also penned a note, writing that "turning 30 is a milestone in life"

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who sent me birthday wishes. I am sorry for replying late, as I was busy enjoying my birthday. It was a wonderful few days and your thoughtful wishes made it even more special.Turning 30 is a milestone in life that comes with its own set of challenges and opportunities. This is an opportunity for us to look back at our lives, appreciate our successes and contemplate what lies ahead.. It can also be a time to appreciate the relationships that have stood the test of time and recognize those who have been there for you through thick and thin. Knowing who your actual friends are, who truly care about you and value you, can be invaluable as you enter this new phase of life," she wrote.

She added, "It marks the start of a new chapter and brings with it the wisdom of experience. As I look back on my journey, I'm grateful for all the lessons life has taught me and for all the people who have been there to pick me up when I've fallen. I'd like to thank everyone who has been part of my journey over the last year, from family and friends who have supported me through difficult times, to well wishers and mentors who have pushed me to be better. Each one of you has helped shape me into the person I am today, and I'm grateful for all your birthday wishes.This past year has been full of lessons - some hard learned, some joyous - but each one has made me wiser than before. As I look ahead to the future, I'm excited about what lies ahead and eager to continue learning from life's experiences."

Erica is best known for her roles in TV shows such as 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

