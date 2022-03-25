See what netizens have to say about SS Rajamouli's new film, RRR Twitter review
Published: March 25, 2022
The wait is finally over for the magnum opus RRR, the film has already reached the cinemas to create history. The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. RRR is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film was formally announced in March 2018, with the launch and the principal photography of the film began in November 2018 in Hyderabad. The film was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. It has a soundtrack and background score is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.
If you are planning to watch the movie here's is Twitter review,
This is OUR Day. A day for all our movie lovers. #RRRMovie is a celebration at the Indian Box-Office from the Master Filmmaker #SSRajamouli 🙏🙏🙏🙏— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) March 24, 2022
The chemistry, performances & screen presence of #NTR & #RamCharan ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩
இன்று முதல்….. 💪💪💪👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Qd351JVofU— P.samuthirakani (@thondankani) March 24, 2022
They Joined...— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) March 24, 2022
They Worked...
They ConqueRRRed #RRRMoviehttps://t.co/eCrVTrWhgl
One word - MASTERPIECE— ¥ (@Mashooqfarebi) March 25, 2022
one of the best movies ever made in tollywood.Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan has created a huge impact in the movie.#RRRMovie#RRRreviewpic.twitter.com/K1ck9Pxa6f
Unscientifically, Rajamouli is a magician who can shake human nerves. When diamond weapons like Tarak & Charan join him, he wants scenes that are kind of nerve-wracking🔥.#Rajamouli#JrNTR#RamCharan#RRR#RRRreview#RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/Bx1SNpY7J3— iNaveenVijayakumar (@iNaveen2542k) March 25, 2022
Excellent first half reports for #RRRMovie at Mumbai Preview show 🔥👌..— Moviemaniaç (@Moviemaniac555) March 24, 2022
BRACE YOURSELF !! 💥🤩#RRRreview#RRRFDFSpic.twitter.com/uj537XDSTU
#RRR First Half Report : “INDUSTRY HIT FIRST HALF” 🔥 🌊— PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) March 24, 2022
👉#NTR’s & #RamCharan’s Introduction Scenes
👉#NTR & #RamCharan Performance
👉PRE-INTERVAL & INTERVAL BLOCK
👉#NaatuNaatu Song#RRRMovie#RRRreview
Words r not enough to describe the this Film #RRR. Filled with emotions.I have never had a such a good experience watching any movie I have lot lot more to say but right now I'm out words #RRRMoive#RRRreview@tarak9999@AlwaysRamCharan@ssrajamoulipic.twitter.com/5syXMDuFKt— Mohammed shaveez (@Mohammedshaveez) March 24, 2022