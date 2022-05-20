Seema Khan changes her name on Instagram after divorce from Sohail Khan

Seema Sajdeh has reverted to her old name on Instagram after divorcing her husband of 24 years, Sohail Khan. Her official Instagram account now reads ‘Seema Kiran Sajdeh’. Her new handle is seemakiransajdeh. Her previous handle was seemakhan76.Seema Khan and Sohail Khan have stayed in separate houses for quite some time now. Seema and Sohail married in 1998 and have two children, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan.

Seema, on the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, confirmed the same and said that she and Sohail aren't in a conventional marriage. She shared, "It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not in a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, at the end of the day, our children matter."Seema is a fashion designer. She owns a label in her name in Bandra, Mumbai. Earlier, she had told ETimes, “I am single, footloose and fancy free.”Seema will next be seen in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which also features Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni.

