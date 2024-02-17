Seerat Kapoor on learning Urdu: It wasn’t a cakewalk

Mumbai, Feb 17 Actress Seerat Kapoor, who is playing Mannat in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', revealed that it wasn't easy to adapt to the mannerism and tone of the Urdu language.

The show’s differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage made headlines all throughout its run with the lead cast Aditi Sharma (Dua), Karanvir Sharma (Haider) and Richa Rathore (Ghazal).

However, the show will take a leap of 22 years, and actress Raymon Kakar will replace Aditi Sharma as the elder Dua. She is now seen as a strong matriarch who has taken over the family business.

The show will now focus on the journey of Dua’s daughters -- half-sisters Ibaadat (Haider and Ghazal’s daughter), and Mannat (Haider and Dua’s daughter) who are against the misuse of the law that allows polygamy by men.

It will feature television heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar portraying the role of Subhaan, and Seerat and Yesha Rughani, will be seen playing the roles of Mannat and Ibaadat, respectively.

Talking about the preparations for her role, Seerat said: “I did a lot of homework as I wanted it to be very natural and authentic. I did not want to make any mistakes in speaking this beautiful language. We had workshops and I read and listened to a bunch of stuff.”

“It wasn’t a cakewalk, but it was so much fun. The difficulty makes it interesting, you get to learn so many new things,” she shared.

Speaking about her character, Seerat shared that Mannat is a very strong and confident girl, who is clear of her goals and aspirations.

“She is ambitious but also childlike, which I really liked about her. She is very multi-layered and has many shades. She fights for the rights of others as well as for herself so she is different from everyone.”

Seerat had earlier revealed that she relates to her character a lot, but is trying not to take her character home.

“As an actor, I am learning not to do it. It is something that requires practice, so I am learning to be self-aware at all times,” added the actress, who was a part of the show ‘Imlie’.

The show airs on Zee TV.

