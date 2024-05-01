Selena Gomez celebrates beau Benny Blanco's cookbook release

Washington [US], May 1 : Selena Gomez took to social media to express her pride and support for her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, as he celebrated the release of his new cookbook, 'Open Wide.'

In an Instagram post, Gomez shared a snapshot commemorating Blanco's culinary achievement. The photo captured Gomez leaning in to meet a cake shaped like Blanco's book, with a caption that read, "So proud of @itsbennyblanco - Open Wide is out now!!"

The subsequent slide showcased Gomez beaming with joy as she sat beside Blanco, who flashed a grin while they admired the cake together. In the final shot, Blanco affectionately embraced Gomez as they both smiled for the camera.

Gomez further expressed her excitement for the cookbook's release on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of the book resting on grass with the caption, "YAY! It's finally out NOW!!"

Blanco also took to his Instagram Stories to share snaps celebrating the release of 'Open Wide,' including a video of himself and Jimmy Fallon indulging in a purple cake on The Tonight Show.

Blanco's caption, "Open Wide, @itsbennyblanco & Jimmy #FallonTonight," reflected the festive atmosphere surrounding the book launch.

This heartwarming celebration comes after Gomez recently shared a touching gesture from Blanco, who left her a handwritten note expressing his love and cooking her steak.

The gesture, shared by Gomez on her Instagram Stories, highlighted the couple's affection for each other and Blanco's culinary skills.

In an interview with People magazine earlier this month, Blanco discussed his passion for cooking and how it has become a shared experience with Gomez.

Despite their busy schedules, Blanco emphasised their enjoyment of cooking together, even if they occasionally opt for takeout after a long day.

