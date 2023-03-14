Selena Gomez shares de-glam selfies with nod to Miley Cyrus song 'Violet Chemistry'

Los Angeles, March 14 Actress-singer Selena Gomez appears to be a fan of Miley Cyrus' new album. The 'Only Murders in the Building' star, 30, tagged the fellow Disney alum, 30, in an Instagram post recently, sharing two makeup-free selfies alongside the caption "Violet chemistry."

The caption is a nod to a track on Cyrus' eighth studio album, 'Endless Summer Vacation', which is described as "a love letter to", reports 'People'.

Cyrus sings alongside a melodic beat in the song with a chorus that includes the lyrics: "Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, don't deny the violet chemistry / Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, put your arms around me / Put them around me."

As per 'People', Gomez matched the confidence in the song's lyrics by showing her natural beauty as she looked straight into the camera in one photo and smirked in the other. While Cyrus has yet to respond to the post, many fans went to the post's comments section to note her reference. "MILEY COLLAB WHEN????" one wrote, while another simply said: "The Miley reference".

The pair reunited for the first time "since we spent all that time on Disney together" in April 2020 when the Wizards of Waverly Place alum appeared on Cyrus' Instagram show, 'Bright Minded', to discuss mental health.

On the show, Cyrus revealed that the two reconnected thanks to a simple - but poignant - emoji: the butterfly.

