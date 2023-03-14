Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets emotional after watching her film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 : Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is gearing up for her upcoming movie pan-India mythological drama film 'Shaakuntalam', recently expressed her emotions towards the film after watching it for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Oo Antava' star shared a picture of herself posing with the team and which she captioned, "And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can't wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there... you're going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima... thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpwl1lWLyMp/

The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Shakuntala is the wife of king Dushyant and the mother of emperor Bharata. King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fell in love and got married as per the Gandharva system.

'Shaakuntalam' is all set to hit the big screens on April 24, 2023. Earlier the film was slated to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The mythological romantic drama also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role.

Apart from this, Samantha is also gearing up for the highly anticipated Indian version of 'Citadel'. The actress is working hard on the action sequences and recently was in Ntal for it.

The series is being created by Raj and DK, 'Citadel' also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will also serve as executive producers, under their banner D2R Films. The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

The international version of 'Citadel' is created by the Russo Brothers and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

She has also resumed shooting for her upcoming film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor