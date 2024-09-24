Shabana Azmi marks 50 yrs in film industry: Reflecting on legacy of 'Ankur', rise of parallel cinema

Mumbai, Sep 24 Veteran actress Shabana Azmi celebrated a remarkable milestone on Tuesday, marking 50 years in the film industry. This special occasion coincided with the 50th anniversary of her debut feature film, 'Ankur', directed by the acclaimed Shyam Benegal.

Over the decades, Shabana has established herself as one of Indian cinema's most esteemed talents, known for her powerful performances and unwavering commitment to her craft. This anniversary not only honors her groundbreaking career, but also serves as a testament to her enduring impact on the world of film.

'Ankur' also marked the debut of actor Anant Nag. Like many of Shyam Benegal's films, 'Ankur' falls within the genre of Indian art films, specifically known as Indian parallel cinema, a genre known for its realistic portrayal of social issues and human emotions. The storyline is inspired by a true event that took place in Hyderabad, reportedly in the 1950s, and was predominantly filmed on location.

It showcases the struggles of its characters against the backdrop of a rural setting, reflecting the complexities of caste, gender, and personal relationships. Its narrative, inspired by true events, deviates from mainstream Bollywood norms, focusing instead on character-driven storytelling and nuanced performances. It revolved around social issues like -- alcoholism, casteism, rich vs poor, sexual drive, religious differences and dowry.

This approach not only set the stage for a new wave of Indian cinema, but also highlighted the power of films as a medium for social commentary, making 'Ankur' a quintessential example of the art form.

Shabana's 'Ankur' has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of parallel cinema in India, marking a departure from the melodramatic narratives typical of mainstream Bollywood. This groundbreaking work not only earned critical acclaim but also inspired a generation of filmmakers to explore similar themes, ultimately setting the stage for a new wave of Indian cinema that values artistry and social relevance.

Shabana made history as the first actress to win the National Film Award for Best Actress for her debut film, 'Ankur'. In the years that followed, Shabana became a symbol of strength in Indian parallel cinema, contributing to films that explored complex themes and social issues. She went on to win four more National Film Awards for Best Actress for her performances in 'Arth', 'Khandhar', 'Paar', and 'Godmother'.

The 74-year-old actress has primarily appeared in experimental and parallel Indian cinema. In Deepa Mehta's ‘Fire’, she portrayed the role of Radha, a lonely woman who falls in love with her sister-in-law. She has been the part of Shyam Benegal's movies like- ‘Junoon’, ‘Susman’, and ‘Antarnaad’.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2023 sports drama 'Ghoomer', written and directed by R. Balki. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi.

