Shah Rukh Khan makes Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar grove to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at IIFA 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 : King Khan is back on the IIFA stage to enthrall audience with his hosting. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who never misses chance to steal heart with his charm and presence, on Saturday night, made sure to make his co-hosts Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar shake their legs to his hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The trio surely added "triple the charm, triple the fun" on the stage at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

SRK looked handsome like always in a black suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Not only him but also Vicky and Karan coordinated colour with him.

Shah Rukh and Vicky Kaushal also shared a fun moment as they danced to 'Oo Antava' song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are captivating audiences on the IIFA stage with their hosting.

Interestingly, the second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor