Shah Rukh Khan offers 'heartfelt condolences' on passing of PM Modi's mother

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan condoled the passing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, by penning a heartfelt note.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Swades' actor wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family's prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul".

Fans took to the comments to express their appreciation for the 'Dilwale' actor's benevolent gesture during such a sensitive time for the Indian Prime Minister.

"Mera Farishta (My angel)... You are too pure for it... for this world, and it takes a big heart that you have... I am so proud that my Shah Rukh is like this! Yes, and your family includes me as well, condolences," a user wrote.

"I hope you're fine. I miss you so much. Love you. Take care," another user wrote.

Earlier, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor took to Twitter for another round of 'ask SRK', where he answered questions by his fans on the microblogging forum.

Among the many questions, one fan wrote, "Can i get a reply from you as my christmas gift u have always been my santa @iamsrk".

The 'Swades' actor quickly responded, writing, "Here Ho Ho Ho....".

In the previous round of the Question-Answer session with fans on December 17, the 'Devdas' actor revealed a number of interesting facts, including his favourite movie of actor Salman Khan and a reason why everyone should watch his upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

Helmed by director Siddharth Anand, the action thriller features actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh, who will portray a gun-toting spy with a licence to kill.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

