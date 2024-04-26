Shah Rukh Khan snapped in his signature ponytail look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reached Kolkata ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday evening.

The actor, who is co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, earlier arrived at the Kalina airport in Mumbai to board his flight for Kolkata.

The 'Pathaan' actor never fails to impress fans with his swag and fashion and was snapped on Friday in his ponytail look.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and her brother Aryan Khan made a stylish appearance at the Kalina airport.

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023.

The film, in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar, broke several records at the box office.

The film also marked SRK's first hit following his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar.

In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has not announced his next project yet.

However, if reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor