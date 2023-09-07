Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan actress Nayanthara celebrates Janmashtami with her twin boys

Jawan actor Nayanthara celebrated Krishna Janmashtami in a special way by sharing pictures of her two munchkins Uyir and Ulag dressed in traditional attires. “With our two Krishananssssss! Such a blessed #KrishnaJayanthi with sooo many beautiful, blessed moments! All the Love to our #Uyir & #Ulag. Happy Krishna Jayanthi hope everyone had a wonderful one with family and friends,” she captioned the post. Krishna Janmashtami is an auspicious Hindu festival that falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana of Bhadrapad. Hindu devotees mark Lord Krishna's birth anniversary over two consecutive days annually. This year, it is being marked on September 6 and September 7 (today, Thursday). As per Vedic chronology, this year marks Lord Krishna's 5250th birth anniversary. According to Panchang, the Janmashtami celebrations began last night (September 6) at 11:57 pm and will end at 12:42 am on September 7. Today, Lord Krishna's devotees will also celebrate Dahi Handi festivities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara's Jawan alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan released on the big screens today. Fans have been flocking to theatres to watch its morning day at 6 a.m. Pictures and videos from across the nation show people dancing and bursting crackers outside the theatre to celebrate its release. Jawan has been directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, in his Bollywood debut, and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Jawan's background score and music have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while G.K. Vishnu and Ruben serve as its cinematographer and editor respectively.Jawan has broken Pathaan's record with the highest number of tickets being sold in three national chains for its opening day. Jawan has sold 5.57 lakh tickets, surpassing Pathaan's 5.56 lakh record. It has also sold the most number of tickets for a Hindi film in advance booking, and the second highest after the dubbed version of Baahubali.