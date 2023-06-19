Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled film gets a release date

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to star together in an upcoming film produced by Dinesh Vijan. The highly anticipated project, helmed by debutant Amit Joshi, will see Shahid and the Adipurush actress collaborating for the first time. Described as a "robotic" love story, the film's release date has been officially announced. Audiences can mark their calendars, as the untitled film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 7, 2023.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal the same. His tweet read, "SHAHID KAPOOR - KRITI SANON FILM ARRIVES ON 7 DEC… #JioStudios and #MaddockFilms announce the release date of the upcoming film, starring #ShahidKapoor and #KritiSanon [not titled yet]: 7 Dec 2023. Also features #Dharmendra and #Dimple Kapadia… Directed by #AmitJoshi and #AradhanaSah… Produced by #DineshVijan, #JyotiDeshpande and #LaxmanUtekar." The yet-to-be-titled romantic film is billed as an impossible love story.

Kriti Sanon portrays a robotic character, while Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of a robotics expert. Produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, this romantic drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Alongside Kriti and Shahid, the film features an ensemble cast including Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra, among other talented actors. It marks the first time Kriti and Shahid will share the screen together, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. Further details about the film are currently kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Bloddy Daddy. The film is streaming on Jio Cinemas starting June 9. The action thriller has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-wrote the film with Aditya Basu and Siddharth–Garima. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.