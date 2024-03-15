Shahid Kapoor is back on sets of action thriller film 'Deva', flaunts muscular physique

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : Actor Shahid Kapoor is back on the sets of the action thriller film 'Deva' and he has finally resumed shooting.

Shahid took to Instagram and treated fans with a picture of himself from the sets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4hudeerJdS/

He can be seen facing towards the balcony with smoke swirling around him. He flaunted his muscular physique and latest short hair look in the photo.

Sharing the image, he wrote, "'Back' on set DEVA !!"

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a thrilling and perilous journey of investigation.

Pooja Hegde also resumed shooting on Thursday after serving as one of the judges at the Miss World grand finale in Mumbai last week.

Pooja took to her official Instagram account on Thursday to share a sneak peek from the 'Deva' sets, with a caption that read, "Back to shoot #DEVA."

The actress stars opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film, and the shooting is currently taking place in Mumbai. The film also has Pavail Gulati in a crucial role.

'Deva' is an action-packed thriller directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The film is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor