Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' title track unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' on Sunday unveiled the film's title track.

Sung by Raghav, Tanishk Bagchi and Asees Kaur the song is composed by Raghav and Tanishk Bagchi.

The title track features the lead cast of the film Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon showcasing their quirky moves.

Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared the song which they captioned, "Teri baaton mein aisa uljha jiya. We've been saying it for so long...it's time for you to sing it. Title track out now!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

In the song, Shahid and Kriti is seen donning shimmery party attire, exuding charisma, and showcasing their undeniable on-screen chemistry through their quirky dance moves.

Earlier the makers unveiled the film's official trailer and two tracks 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' and 'Akhiyaan Gulaab' which received good responses from the audience.

In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.

The trailer showcased that he eventually fell in love with the robot.

The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it.

The film will be out in theatres on February 9 and it also features legendary actor Dharmendra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor