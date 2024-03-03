Shahid Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor leave after attending Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 : Actors Shahid Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor left after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar.

Shahid can be seen wearing a comfortable black T-shirt and black sunglasses. On the other hand, Neetu wore a casual denim shirt.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event.Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

