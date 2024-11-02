Shahid Kapoor steps out for movie date with wife Mira

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : After indulging in Diwali festivities with family, Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor on Saturday stepped out in the city to spend some quality time with each other.

They went on a movie date. Shahid even shared a few pictures with Mira from the cinema hall.

Have a look at how Shahid and Mira spent their Saturday

Earlier on Saturday, Mira treated fans to adorable pictures with Shahid from Diwali celebrations. In the images, Shahid can be seen hugging Mira from behind.

"May you all find the Light within.. and beside you [?] Happy Diwali [?]," Mira captioned the post.

For the festive celebration, Mira donned a beige salwar suit adorned with silver sequin embroidery. On the other hand, Shahid opted for black round-neck kurta with colourful embroidery work all over.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016, and son Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' earlier this year.Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon).The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

In the coming months, he will be seen in Deva

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor