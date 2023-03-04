Shaily Priya, Sumati Singh enjoy their special visit to Lucknow for Holi

Mumbai, March 4 From enjoying delicious breakfast at Sharma Tea Stall and Bajpayee Kachori to shopping for Chikankari kurtis at the local market, 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' lead actors Shaily Priya and Sumati Singh shared their shooting experience for Holi special episode in Lucknow.

They enjoyed sumptuous meals and meeting local people. They also interacted with their fans and took selfies as they walked through the streets of the city.

Shaily shared: "My affection for Lucknow goes beyond the fact that many of my fans reside there; it is also the city where I grew up and completed my schooling, making it a special place in my heart. I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response and support my team and I have received."

"Celebrating Holi with the people of Lucknow was an unforgettable experience. The story of 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' has been crafted in a way that resonates with viewers from all walks of life. However, the upcoming Holi episode is expected to introduce one of the most significant plot twists yet, which could potentially change the course of the story forever," she added.

On the other hand, actress Sumati also shared her memories from their recent visit to the city of Nawabs as she said: "Lucknow has always held a special place in my heart due to its rich history, vibrant culture, and warm people. I visited Lucknow with my family during my childhood. While we were drenched in the festive spirit, we also worked hard to create excitement and anticipation about the special upcoming Holi episode."

Starring Shaily Priya, Abhishek Pathania, Sumati Singh, and Varun Sharma, the show revolves around two sisters, Shraddha and Kirti with contrasting personalities, who face various ups and downs in their lives.

