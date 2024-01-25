Shaitaan Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika Starrer Promises a Spine-Chilling Thriller

The teaser for the much-anticipated supernatural thriller, "Shaitaan," featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, has been released. Scheduled for a cinematic debut on March 8, this film marks Jyotika's return to Hindi cinema after a 20-year hiatus. The gripping teaser, unveiled on January 25, provides a glimpse into the intense narrative.

Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn shared the film's first-look poster a day prior, heightening anticipation. In the poster, Ajay Devgn and Jyotika exude intensity, while Madhavan wears a maniacal grin. Ajay Devgn captioned the post, "#Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you. Teaser out tomorrow. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024. @actormaddy @jyotika @jankibodiwala #JyotiDeshpande @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk #VikasBahl @officialjiostudios @adffilms @panorama_studios @panoramamusic."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, "Shaitaan" features an ensemble cast, including Janki Bodiwala, Palak Lalwani, and Anngad Raaj. While the plot remains under wraps, the film is rumored to unveil a timeless tale of the battle between good and evil, with a family representing righteousness and a man embodying malevolence. The supernatural thriller promises to captivate audiences when it hits the big screens on March 8, 2024.

Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn FFilms, and Panorama Studios International, "Shaitaan" is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. As cinephiles eagerly await this intriguing narrative, the film's teaser sets the stage for an enthralling cinematic experience come March.