Shakti Kapoor sends birthday wishes to his 'amazing' daughter Shraddha

By ANI | Published: March 3, 2022 06:54 PM2022-03-03T18:54:27+5:302022-03-03T19:05:08+5:30

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor sent an adorable birthday wish to his daughter Shraddha Kapoor who turned 35 on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shakti shared a cute video of Shraddha enjoying a sunny day in the pool while sitting on a unicorn inflatable swimming float.

"A vvv happpy birthday my amazing daughter," he captioned the post.

The video accumulated thousands of comments within a few hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Recently, Shraddha made headlines as the release of her upcoming yet-to-be-titled film with Ranbir Kapoor was pushed to March 8, 2023.

Apart from this, the 'Aashiqui 2' actor will be seen in 'Chalbaaz' which is a remake of the 1989 'Chalbaaz', 'Nagin' and 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

