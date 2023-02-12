Sharad Kelkar manifests his Wolverine dreams!
Mumbai, Feb 12 Actor Sharad Kelkar, who has now joined the Marvel family by lending his baritone voice to the character of Wolverine, finds it a great opportunity because he said that he can play the role of the superhero in his own way.
A mutant with an unstoppable healing power, adamantium metal claws and no-nonsense attitude made Wolverine, one of the most ferocious heroes in the Marvel universe.
Interestingly, life has come full circle for Sharad Kelkar, who has also been a follower of the character and recently revealed how he also bought a jacket over a decade ago inspired by Wolverine, which he wore to the announcement event of the audiobook.
Sharad said: "You know I am a huge fan of Marvel Family and you can see the jacket I bought 10 years back because of Wolverine. And now it's time to play Wolverine. As an actor it's a great opportunity because I can play the role of Wolverine in my own way."
"Really excited for this. And it's a different world, different time and different emotion to play Wolverine so it's going to be fun."
