Sharda Sinha Passes Away: ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Singer Dies at 72

Veteran folk and classical singer Sharda Sinha passed away on November 5 at the age of 72. She was admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi and was on ventilator support prior to her death.

Her son, Anshuman Sinha, confirmed her death in a post on Instagram, sharing a photo of her from her official account.

"Your prayers and love will always remain with my mother. Chhathi Maiya has called her to herself. She is no longer with us in physical form," Anshuman wrote, conveying the family’s deep sense of loss.

Who was Sharda Sinha?

Born in Bihar on October 1, 1952, Sinha was affectionately known as 'Bihar Kokila' and was celebrated for her contributions to Maithili and Bhojpuri music. She gained particular acclaim for her Chhath festival songs, which resonated deeply with the people of Bihar. Her poignant 2016 song, “Pahele Pahil Hum Kayeni Chhath,” evoked strong emotions and nostalgia among listeners.

Sinha's popular Chhath songs included "Kelwa Ke Paat Par Ugalan Suraj Mal Jhake Jhuke," "Hey Chhathi Maiya," "Ho Dinanath," and "Roje Roje Ugelaa." Her influence extended to Bollywood, where she sang notable tracks such as "Kahe Toh Se Sajna" from the film Maine Pyar Kiya and "Babul Jo Tum Ne Sikhaya" from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Throughout her illustrious career, Sinha recorded 62 Chhath songs across nine albums with prominent labels like T-Series, HMV, and Tips. In a previous interview, she expressed her commitment to preserving cultural traditions through her music.

Sinha received the Padma Shri in 1991 for her significant contributions to Indian music and was honored with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Vandana, and her son, Anshuman.