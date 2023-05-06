Sharon Osbourne reveals she used weight-loss drug for four months

Los Angeles [US], May 6 : Renowned television personality Sharon Osbourne admitted she used weight-loss drug for almost four months.

On the UK's 'The Talk', Sharon opened up about how her health got affected due to the drug, Page Six reported.

"I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever," she said.

Sharon said she took the medication without specifying which one for four months and lost 30 pounds, but "like everything, there's always no quick recipe."

However, the mom of three said that her appetite is back to normal now that she has stopped injecting herself with the weight-loss meds.

"But listen, I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I've just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven't put on a pound. Nothing," she continued.

The former America's Got Talent judge has been candid about her weight fluctuation throughout her career. In October 2020, she admitted to experiencing a bit of weight gain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm, like, 10 pounds over from what I usually am," she said on The Talk at the time. "And 10 pounds is a lot when you're, like, five-foot-one and a smidge. It's, like, a lot of weight. So, I started walking yesterday. ... This is it now. I've got the bug. I'm on it."

