Sharvari, Mona Singh team up for 'Munjya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Actors Sharvari and Mona Singh will be seen in the film 'Munjya'.

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the film, a creature comedy movie that will be released in theatres on June 7.

The teaser introduces Munjya, a CGl character, to the audience in a remote forest. Munjya springs into action after hearing the popular song 'Munni Badnam Hui' from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 2010 blockbuster film Dabangg.

"Munnis beware! Aa raha hai #Munjya! Makers of 'Stree' bring to you the perfect blend of comedy and horror to beat the summer heat for Gen Z, kids, and the whole family," Maddock Films posted on its social media handles along with the teaser.

Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar revolves around 'Munjya,' a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system.

The screenplay of Munjya has been developed by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, while Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film.

