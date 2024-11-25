"She got a rejection": Whitney Cummings opens up on how Sabrina Carpenter turned down for role in 'The Conners'

Washington [US], November 25 : Comedian and actor Whitney Cummings has said that among the the biggest lessons she learned over the course of the career is to remain "super comfortable with rejection," reported People.

"This business is mostly rejection," said Cummings.

She shared that with time she realised that rejection can certain times be like a blessing beacuse it means there is better opportunity for growth.

She gave example of singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter and shared that she turned down the role on the ABC sitcom 'The Conners', on which Cummings briefly served as showrunner.

"Sabrina Carpenter auditioned ... and it wasn't the right fit. She got a rejection that day when we were casting the daughter," she said of the role that ultimately went to actress Emma Kenney.

"And by the way, thank God we said no to her," Cummings continued, "because she'd be stuck on a sitcom set and not being Sabrina Carpenter."

Sabrina first gained recognition starring on the Disney Channel series 'Girl Meets World' and later rose to fame with hits like 'Espresso', 'Please Please Please', and 'Taste'. She is currently on her international 'Short n' Sweet' Tour.

While speaking more about rejection, she said, "I think that we're still trained in our society to want to win and get a yes. Sometimes a yes is the worst thing you can get, because then you're stuck on the wrong show for seven years. You're in the wrong thing."

She also spoke about the best advice she got in the industry, "Get your personal life in order, save the drama for your work you know, have a boring life."

Cummings, who welcomed her first child in December 2023, currently hosts the 'Good for You' Podcast, in which she interviews "guests (friends, comics, celebs, experts, weirdos)" every week, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor