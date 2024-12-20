Sheeba Chaddha shares her childhood link with ‘Bandish Bandits’ script

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actress Sheeba Chaddha recently opened up about her childhood connection to the script of “Bandish Bandits.”.

She revealed that her love for classical music played a significant role in shaping her bond with the show’s storyline. Reflecting on her childhood, Sheeba shared how her upbringing was steeped in traditional music, which was in stark contrast to the popular disco culture many of her friends embraced.

She explained that cultural music has always been a lifelong source of inspiration, deeply influencing her from a young age.

Sheeba recalled, “Growing up in Delhi, I was always drawn to the arts, especially during winters, when culture really came alive with incredible musicians and dancers. I even learned Odissi dance for a while.”

“My love for classical music shaped how I hear music. While many of my friends were into disco, I grew up listening to traditional music at home with my sister. There was always a deep connection with classical music, so when Anand came up with the script for Bandish Bandits, it felt both familiar and right,” she added.

In “Bandish Bandits Season 2,” Sheeba portrays the role of Mohini. The show, created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, is a Leo Media Collective Private Limited production. The writing team includes Anand Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, and Karan Singh Tyagi.

The new season features a stellar ensemble cast, including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, with new additions like Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles.

“Bandish Bandits Season 2” is currently streaming on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Sheeba Chaddha has also appeared in several popular shows, including “Na Aana Is Des Laado," “Kitani Mohabbat Hai,” “Kahani Saat Pheron Ki,” “Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,” and “Lakhon Mein Ek.” She has also featured in films such as “Badhaai Do” and “Doctor G.”

