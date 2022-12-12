Shehnaaz Gill gets emotional on Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, writes 'I will see you again'

Shehnaaz Gill remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla at midnight and shared an emotional message along with pictures of them together and two cakes on Instagram. The two were rumoured to be in a relationship after they came close during their participation in Bigg Boss 13.

Sharing a picture of Sidharth on Instagram at midnight, Shehnaaz wrote, “I will see you again (heart emoticon and angel emoji) 12 12.” The picture shows Sidharth in a white shirt and black jacket as he runs his fingers through his hair. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shehnaaz also shared picture of two cakes, one with ‘Sid’ and another with ‘12:12’ written on it. She also shared a monochrome picture of Shehnaaz holding Sidharth in her arms, from their time in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She also shared a close up picture of them holding each other's hands. A picture of Sidharth along with several heart emoticons was also posted by her on her Instagram Stories.

Shehnaaz recently paid tribute to Sidharth at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. After accepting her award, she said in her speech, "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. Whatever I am today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth Shukla died of cardiac arrest.