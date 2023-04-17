Shehnaaz Gill on Salman Khan's rule against girls wearing low necklines: I wore sexy dress

Shehnaaz Gill has become the talk of the town lately. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming film with Salman Khan- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During the same in Mumbai, the actress was asked about Salman Khan's rule against girls wearing low necklines on sets. The actress rubbished the same and said that the superstar only encourages her to be better.

Shehnaaz gill states, "Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion. Salman sir keeps motivating me and saying that you will grow in your career." For the unversed, Palak Tiwari in an interview claimed that Salman Khan has a rule for all the women on sets to not wear a 'low neckline'. She assited the director in Khan's film Antim. Palak said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. 'Wow, very wonderful,' she exclaimed."

When asked why such regulations existed for women, Palak referred to Salman as a "traditionalist... Of course, he says, "Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear whatever you want)," but he also says, "My girls should always be protected." If there are males around she doesn't know, it's not his own space where he doesn't trust everyone; he's like, 'the female should be safe, always'."

Later, Palak clarified that she did not mean that Salman Khan has set rules for girls. As quoted by ETimes, Palak said, "It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them."