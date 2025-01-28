Shehnaaz Gill shares a sneak peek into her birthday vanity

Mumbai, Jan 28 Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who turned 32 yesterday, recently gave her fans a glimpse into her birthday celebrations.

The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame actress took to social media to share pictures of her beautifully decorated vanity van, which was adorned with colourful balloons in honour of her special day. In the images, Shehnaaz can be seen posing in front of the cheerful decorations with a big smile on her face. The vibrant balloons and festive vibes add a personal touch to the behind-the-scenes look at her birthday celebrations.

In the images, the actress is seen flaunting her radiant smile as she poses for the camera. Alongside the photos, Gill wrote, “Welcome to my birthday vanity.”

Yesterday, Shehnaaz posted a couple of her photos and videos from her birthday celebrations in Dubai. In the video, the 'Honsla Rakh' actress could be seen cutting the cake. She captioned the post, “Happiest birthday to me,” and added cake and pastry emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill's journey to stardom began in 2015 when she appeared in the music video "Shiv Di Kitaab," followed by successful tracks like "Majhe Di Jatti" and "Yeah Baby Refix." Her debut in Punjabi films came in 2017 with "Sat Shri Akaal England," and she gained wider recognition with roles in "Kala Shah Kala" and "Daaka" in 2019. However, it was her time on "Bigg Boss 13" that truly catapulted her to fame, where her infectious personality and bond with the late Sidharth Shukla created a massive fan following, known as SidNaaz.

Despite facing personal and professional challenges, Shehnaaz transformed herself, losing 12 kg and making a strong entry into Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan."

Gill was last seen in an item song in Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri's movie “Vicky and Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.” She is next gearing up for her debut production venture, "Ikk Kudi," which is slated to hit theatres on June 13, 2025.

